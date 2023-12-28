HMS Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Fortinet makes up 1.4% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Fortinet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 201,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 28,538 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Fortinet by 47.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 113,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 36,777 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,849,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,000.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,318,772.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $244,754.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,000.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $4,216,360. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.45. 1,126,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,865,323. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.02. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.68.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

