HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 171 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

HMS Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,148,049 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 117.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,197,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,739 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,799,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1,264.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 847,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,296,000 after buying an additional 785,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,772,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,833,000 after acquiring an additional 380,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,710.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPLA traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $228.41. 48,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,255. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.31 and its 200-day moving average is $226.47. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.00 and a 12 month high of $257.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.73.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

