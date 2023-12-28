HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 220 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

HMS Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.04. 656,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,649. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $293.01. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.79.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 5.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALB. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.32.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

