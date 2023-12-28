HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 2,969 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

HMS Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.6% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after acquiring an additional 105,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,688,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,758,865. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.26. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.57 and a 12 month high of $75.66.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

