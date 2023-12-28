HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 325 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

HMS Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60,364 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,300. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of TXRH traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.97. The stock had a trading volume of 199,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.95. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $124.02.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.