HMS Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up approximately 1.3% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,677 shares of company stock valued at $9,405,538. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE CMG traded down $20.87 on Thursday, hitting $2,286.57. The stock had a trading volume of 49,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,503. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,135.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,018.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,344.05 and a one year high of $2,348.42. The stock has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,330.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,865.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,188.19.

Get Our Latest Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.