Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Shares Bought by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 103,655.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,647,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $627,821,000 after purchasing an additional 34,614,564 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 74.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,336,000 after buying an additional 930,007 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,707,000 after purchasing an additional 361,697 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,835,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,462,000 after purchasing an additional 352,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,774,000 after buying an additional 307,079 shares during the period. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners Price Performance

NYSE:HEP opened at $20.45 on Thursday. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $23.62. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 40.97% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $158.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.66 million. Equities analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

