Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $68,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,079,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,939,078,000 after purchasing an additional 753,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,982,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,428,954,000 after buying an additional 146,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after buying an additional 241,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,658,924,000 after acquiring an additional 232,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $208.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.72 and its 200-day moving average is $193.23. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $217.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

