Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Gap Down to $20.17

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.17, but opened at $19.66. Host Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 126,215 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HST. Barclays decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.57%.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 38,385 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

