Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $18.13, but opened at $17.05. Hut 8 shares last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 4,039,139 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Aniss Amdiss sold 18,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $263,069.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,561.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hut 8 news, insider Aniss Amdiss sold 18,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $263,069.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,561.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jaime Leverton sold 98,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $1,402,868.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,389,212.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,134 shares of company stock worth $1,919,001.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Hut 8 Trading Down 9.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). Hut 8 had a negative net margin of 184.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $12.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hut 8 Corp. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Hut 8 during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Hut 8 by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 197,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 21,626 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 76.1% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 12.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,469 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

