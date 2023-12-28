HWG Holdings LP Boosts Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises 2.3% of HWG Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 21.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PWR traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $216.03. The stock had a trading volume of 128,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,276. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.74 and its 200 day moving average is $192.20. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.61 and a 52 week high of $219.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.82%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

