HWG Holdings LP Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

HWG Holdings LP lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Societe Generale downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.51.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.79. 939,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,696,561. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $153.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

