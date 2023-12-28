HWG Holdings LP Has $991,000 Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

HWG Holdings LP raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Hershey accounts for about 0.5% of HWG Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey
In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $883,405 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hershey Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $184.27. 269,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,295. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.34.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Hershey Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.
Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.
