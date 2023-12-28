HWG Holdings LP Increases Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 67.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the quarter. Curtiss-Wright comprises about 0.9% of HWG Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 119.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.2 %

CW stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $221.33. 22,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.99. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $156.76 and a 1-year high of $224.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.72. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $724.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $227.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.50.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

