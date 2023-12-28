HWG Holdings LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

HWG Holdings LP lowered its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,513 shares during the quarter. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $717,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the second quarter worth $1,675,000.

ONEQ stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.54. The company had a trading volume of 73,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,404. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

