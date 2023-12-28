HWG Holdings LP Purchases 4,942 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

HWG Holdings LP raised its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 20,591.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 17.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of WTS stock remained flat at $211.31 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,578. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.91. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.10 and a twelve month high of $213.14.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $504.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.47 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $198.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.60.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

Featured Stories

