HWG Holdings LP Reduces Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

HWG Holdings LP cut its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Brown & Brown accounts for about 1.4% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,323 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $141,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 401.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,211 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at $64,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

NYSE:BRO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.04. 121,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,320. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.87. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $76.25. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.