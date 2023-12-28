HWG Holdings LP Takes $29,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 560,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 212,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after buying an additional 68,396 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 18.3% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 750,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,299,000 after purchasing an additional 115,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $34.94. 1,159,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,736,601. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average is $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

