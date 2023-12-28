Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.44% of Hyatt Hotels worth $48,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in H. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on H shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $149.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.91.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE H traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.26. The company had a trading volume of 77,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,130. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $88.01 and a twelve month high of $133.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.13 and its 200-day moving average is $113.41.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,304.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $549,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,143.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

