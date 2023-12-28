i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Shares Down 3.2%

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 482,785 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,505,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

i-80 Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $532.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On i-80 Gold

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of i-80 Gold during the second quarter valued at $25,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of i-80 Gold during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of i-80 Gold during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of i-80 Gold during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of i-80 Gold during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain gold deposits located in Humboldt County, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.