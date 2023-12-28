IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Down 3.4%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) shares fell 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.55. 3,287,280 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 4,454,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $2.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.60.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 416.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 1,960,562 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,427 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,927 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

