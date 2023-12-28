Iconic Labs (LON:ICON) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.21

Iconic Labs Plc (LON:ICON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.21 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.79 ($0.05), with a volume of 131173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).
Iconic Labs Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £390,749.00, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.37.
About Iconic Labs
Iconic Labs Plc, a media and technology business company, focuses on the identification and acquisition of companies in the online media, artificial intelligence, and big data gathering, processing, and analysis sectors. The company was formerly known as WideCells Group PLC and changed its name to Iconic Labs Plc in July 2019.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Iconic Labs
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Iconic Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconic Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.