Iconic Labs (LON:ICON) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.21

Iconic Labs Plc (LON:ICON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.21 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.79 ($0.05), with a volume of 131173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

Iconic Labs Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £390,749.00, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.37.

About Iconic Labs

(Get Free Report)

Iconic Labs Plc, a media and technology business company, focuses on the identification and acquisition of companies in the online media, artificial intelligence, and big data gathering, processing, and analysis sectors. The company was formerly known as WideCells Group PLC and changed its name to Iconic Labs Plc in July 2019.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iconic Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconic Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.