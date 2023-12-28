ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $4.99. 1,553,261 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 4,263,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58.
ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.
