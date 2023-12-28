ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $4.99. 1,553,261 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 4,263,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

ImmunityBio Trading Down 2.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the third quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 190.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

