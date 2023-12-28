Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Receives $76.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $67.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.38. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.89. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $43.28 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $183.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.19 million. Equities analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

In other news, Director John J. Morrissey sold 2,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $109,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,348.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel bought 2,100 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,018.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,251.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Morrissey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $109,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,348.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 37,525 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,378,000 after purchasing an additional 58,164 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

