IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Shares Gap Down to $31.34

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.34, but opened at $30.14. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF shares last traded at $30.17, with a volume of 2,448 shares changing hands.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $633.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.19.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 308,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 62,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 563,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,800,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Company Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.