Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $75.00

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.02), with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($0.95).

Indus Gas Trading Up 6.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 235.81. The company has a market cap of £146.38 million, a P/E ratio of 576.92 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 112.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 136.25.

Indus Gas Company Profile

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

