InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) is WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s 9th Largest Position

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620,900 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 292,605 shares during the period. InMode accounts for 4.1% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.75% of InMode worth $18,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in InMode during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in InMode by 88.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,601 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

InMode Trading Up 1.5 %

INMD stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.83. The stock had a trading volume of 400,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,006. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 2.26.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. InMode had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $123.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

