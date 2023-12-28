InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Shares Gap Down to $5.95

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.95, but opened at $5.66. InnovAge shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 612 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of InnovAge from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $182.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. InnovAge had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in InnovAge by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its position in shares of InnovAge by 20.5% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,402,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 238,551 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of InnovAge by 386.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of InnovAge by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 28,890 shares in the last quarter. 12.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

