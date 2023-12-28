Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAPR. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

PAPR traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $32.65. The company had a trading volume of 32,085 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.15. The company has a market cap of $696.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

