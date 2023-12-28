Insider Buying: Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR) Insider Acquires 190,000 Shares of Stock

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) insider George F. Canjar bought 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($24,142.31).
Chariot Stock Down 2.2 %
Chariot stock opened at GBX 9.61 ($0.12) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of £102.87 million, a P/E ratio of -491.50 and a beta of 0.63. Chariot Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 19.45 ($0.25).
About Chariot
