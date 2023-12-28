Insider Buying: Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR) Insider Acquires 190,000 Shares of Stock

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) insider George F. Canjar bought 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($24,142.31).

Chariot Stock Down 2.2 %

Chariot stock opened at GBX 9.61 ($0.12) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of £102.87 million, a P/E ratio of -491.50 and a beta of 0.63. Chariot Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 19.45 ($0.25).

About Chariot

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.

