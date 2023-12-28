Insider Buying: Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Insider Purchases 55 Shares of Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.44) per share, with a total value of £149.05 ($189.39).
Katie Bickerstaffe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 27th, Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 60 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($189.07).
- On Friday, October 27th, Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 69 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of £149.73 ($190.25).
Marks and Spencer Group Trading Down 0.3 %
LON MKS traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 271.80 ($3.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,443,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,739,660. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,363.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 246.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 223.54. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 120.50 ($1.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 274.60 ($3.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
Marks and Spencer Group Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on MKS. Bank of America raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 197 ($2.50) to GBX 300 ($3.81) in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.30) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.94) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.49) to GBX 300 ($3.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 242.86 ($3.09).
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marks and Spencer Group
Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Marks and Spencer Group
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 8 best consumer staples ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.