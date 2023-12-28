Insider Buying: Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Insider Purchases 55 Shares of Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.44) per share, with a total value of £149.05 ($189.39).

Katie Bickerstaffe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

On Monday, November 27th, Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 60 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($189.07).

On Friday, October 27th, Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 69 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of £149.73 ($190.25).

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Down 0.3 %

LON MKS traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 271.80 ($3.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,443,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,739,660. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,363.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 246.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 223.54. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 120.50 ($1.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 274.60 ($3.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Marks and Spencer Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 500.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKS. Bank of America raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 197 ($2.50) to GBX 300 ($3.81) in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.30) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.94) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.49) to GBX 300 ($3.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 242.86 ($3.09).

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.