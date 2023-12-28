Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,171 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.97.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.45. 15,681,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,838,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.90, a PEG ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

