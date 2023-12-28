Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,223 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Intel were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.97.

Intel Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $214.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.90, a PEG ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

