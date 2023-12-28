Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,756 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $127.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $127.84.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICE. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,461,744. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

