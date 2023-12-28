Intergy Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,642 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 22.2% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $44,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $412.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,158,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,334,480. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $260.34 and a one year high of $412.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.96.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

