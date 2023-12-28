Intergy Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,811,000 after acquiring an additional 956,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after acquiring an additional 895,556 shares during the last quarter.

VUG traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $312.51. 113,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,588. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.94 and a one year high of $313.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.34.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

