Intergy Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,537 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $76.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,250. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.77. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.2249 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

