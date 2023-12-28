Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) is Nova R Wealth Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Nova R Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 5.1% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.85.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $337.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $301.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.64. The company has a market capitalization of $118.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

