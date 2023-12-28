Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Shares Acquired by Sterling Financial Group Inc.

Sterling Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 567,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,518 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 8.0% of Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sterling Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 352.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 116.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.57. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.86 and a 1 year high of $22.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.2186 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

