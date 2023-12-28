Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) is Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Sterling Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 658,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,468 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCR. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 132.5% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.96. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $19.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0683 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

