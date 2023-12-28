Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.96

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.96 and last traded at $39.96, with a volume of 3048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.89.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average of $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $646.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.2055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
