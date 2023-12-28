Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.96

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.96 and last traded at $39.96, with a volume of 3048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.89.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average of $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $646.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.2055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 117,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

