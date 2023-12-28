Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Acquired by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.67. 242,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,842. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.85. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $107.14 and a twelve month high of $169.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.3807 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

