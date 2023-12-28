Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 63,377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 132,007 shares.The stock last traded at $27.18 and had previously closed at $27.12.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $709.68 million, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.38.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.