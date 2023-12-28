Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 4.5% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after acquiring an additional 242,549,753 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $411.95. 10,103,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,363,211. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $260.34 and a 12 month high of $412.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.96.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

