Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $40,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 56,378 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.26. 1,408,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,860,919. The company has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.20. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $158.59.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

