Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,399 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 2.2% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,407,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,246,000 after purchasing an additional 29,249 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $179,234,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $146,369,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,011,000 after acquiring an additional 643,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,180,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,263,000 after acquiring an additional 33,713 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,877. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.14. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $65.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

