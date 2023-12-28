Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $62.33 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $65.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.56 and a 200 day moving average of $61.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

