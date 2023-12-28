Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 127,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 78,352 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $512,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $62.33 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $65.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.14.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

