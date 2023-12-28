Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.93

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.93 and last traded at $37.90, with a volume of 31811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.84.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.32. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

