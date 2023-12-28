Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 445.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA XSVM traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $54.96. 32,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,555. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $55.52.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.